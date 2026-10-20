Distinctions established between genuine innovation, intentional profiteering

HCMC is deploying early warning systems and specialized supervision teams to combat corruption and wastefulness while architecting protective mechanisms for dynamic, innovative cadres.

Head Tran Van Tuan of the Internal Affairs Commission under the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for the fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity

In an interview with SGGP Newspaper, Head Tran Van Tuan of the Internal Affairs Commission under the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Preventing and Combating Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negativity on the fierce fight against these harmful activities.

First, Mr. Tran Van Tuan explained how the current fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity should be accurately perceived. Entering a novel developmental phase characterized by expanded spatial footprints, massive managerial scales, and highly specific mechanisms introduced by the central leadership via pivotal resolutions (namely Politburo Resolution No.09 and National Assembly Resolution No.260 to amend and supplement certain content in Resolution No.98 and particularly the Urban Development Law), HCMC possesses abundant favorable conditions to flourish rapidly, truly befitting a special urban center.

Simultaneously, however, HCMC inevitably confronts substantial risks regarding the highly efficient management of its vast resources. It must rigorously satisfy stringent demands for power control and prevention of corruption, wastefullness, and negativity, ensuring it doesn’t just develop rapidly, but heavily prioritizes sustainable, long-term growth.

Consequently, the fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity must be perceived through entirely fresh lenses. It isn’t merely about public asset leakage or sluggish project deployments; rather, it includes stubborn bottlenecks alongside labyrinthine procedures that drastically deplete resources, squander precious time, and massively inflate financial burdens for both citizens and enterprises.

Specifically, it targets prevalent phenomena like evasion, buck-passing, and an entrenched fear of accountability. Officials often passively await directives from superiors even when requisite authority has been fully decentralized and resources formally allocated. This bureaucratic paralysis squanders crucial timing and unprecedented developmental opportunities across the municipality.

Mr. Tran Van Tuan then listed specific solutions the HCMC Internal Affairs Commission will prioritize to proactively prevent corruption, wastefullness, and negativity early.

Acting as the Standing Agency of the HCMC Steering Committee for the combat against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity, the Commission will heavily advise Party committees and administrations at all levels, especially grassroots ones, to clearly delineate authority. This ensures the motto of “clear personnel, tasks, timelines, plus responsibilities,” safeguarding the principle that states authority perfectly corresponds with allocated resources.

Concurrently, his organization will educate and issue stark warnings regarding typical violations compiled from practical inspections. This empowers civil servants to self-reflect and self-remedy, gradually cultivating intrinsic awareness about the fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity. Officials will propose an “early warning” system pinpointing inherent risks of corruption, wastefullness, and negativity within highly sensitive sectors like land management, budgeting, public investment, bidding, plus administrative procedures.

Cadres at the Public Administration Service Center of Tam Binh Ward are actively receiving and systematically processing administrative dossiers for citizens (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Parallel to this, the Commission is determinedly pushing digital technology and big data analytics to effectively forecast potential risks across every sector. To ensure data truly transforms into actionable early warnings instead of mere raw statistics, those in charge must immediately deploy handling plans, fiercely avoiding the pervasive scenario of ignoring blatant warnings.

They’ll also massively strengthen internal self-inspection, zeroing in on sensitive domains that heavily utilize massive public resources and frequently generate a deluge of citizen petitions.

HCMC is currently rolling out numerous monumental projects alongside fresh policies aimed at fully unleashing developmental resources. Recently, the Steering Committee established a specialized Supervision Team for these key works.

This establishment vividly demonstrates HCMC’s innovative policy concerning the work of the fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity, steering it toward a more proactive, effective trajectory aligning with the municipality’s developmental requirements.

Acting as the Standing Agency, the Internal Affairs Commission is advising on innovating supervision work, ensuring it remains highly focused and actively avoids being spread too thin. Specifically, they’re focusing on projects exhibiting glaring warning signs, such as multiple adjustments, unreasonably inflated investment capital, prolonged disbursement delays, unresolved bottlenecks, uncompetitive contractor selection, or incredibly ambiguous coordination responsibilities.

At the same time, supervision executes strictly on the principle of “accompaniment, warning, and unblocking.” Officials absolutely won’t interfere with investors’ managerial functions, nor will they obstruct execution progress.

The Supervision Team doesn’t passively wait until a project’s completion to conduct post-audits. Rather, they actively participate right from the initial steps of approving guidelines, executing site clearance, organizing bidding, and disbursing funds. Through rigorous supervision, they promptly detect and demand immediate modification of looming risks, propose solutions dismantling bottlenecks, and recommend severe punishment for legal violations stemming from subjective negligence, refusing to legitimize any infractions.

The ultimate objective is to forge a profoundly upright, highly capable cadre force that dares to think, dares to act, and dares to shoulder responsibility for the common good; ensuring that all power is strictly controlled, and all public resources are utilized for their exact intended purposes, maximizing efficiency to robustly serve HCMC’s development, thereby fiercely protecting the legitimate rights and absolute interests of the people. Head Tran Van Tuan of the HCMC Internal Affairs Commission and Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for the fight against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity

In an era where HCMC requires such a cadre force, Mr. Tran Van Tuan voiced his perspectives. He explained how the municipality can simultaneously exert tight power control against corruption, wastefullness, and negativity while robustly protecting dynamic, innovative cadres operating for the common good.

HCMC has gained greater autonomy through highly specific mechanisms. To execute these policies effectively, the city desperately needs a cadre force possessing rock-solid political bravery, a pioneering spirit, and the sheer ability to tackle incredibly novel tasks.

Therefore, simultaneously tightening power control and protecting dynamic officials to definitively eradicate the paralyzing fear of making mistakes, evasion, and buck-passing remains an utterly pressing issue. It’s a fundamental prerequisite that inherently guarantees the municipality’s endogenous developmental momentum.

Cadres at the Public Administration Service Center of Tam Binh Ward are actively receiving and systematically processing administrative dossiers (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

These are essentially viewed as two highly interrelated facets of a unified whole executed in absolute synchrony. Accordingly, preventing corruption, wastefullness, and negativity aims to architect a profoundly transparent, impeccably fair working environment. Concurrently, officials must construct suitable protection mechanisms that genuinely help cadres proactively propose innovative changes.

Furthermore, HCMC must strictly bind responsibilities regarding eporting and consultation, resolutely preventing situations where cadres are left entirely to their own devices when confronting complex issues that blatantly exceed their delegated authority.

HCMC is currently proposing a heavily controlled testing model (sandbox) tailored for eligible sectors to carve out more space for unbridled innovation. Officials will persistently deploy frameworks to actively encourage dynamic cadres, while severely disciplining those who actively evade or display a blatant lack of responsibility.

Additionally, the city will persistently delineate the incredibly fine line between genuine innovation versus intentional law violations and profiteering. Authorities will meticulously perfect frameworks for considering the exemption of responsibilities as to objective risks encountered during the complex innovation process. It’ll resolutely penalize any individuals who deliberately obstruct or maliciously retaliate against the cadres’ innovative momentum.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam