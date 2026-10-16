Ho Chi Minh City promotes integrated urban development, regional connectivity

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to strengthen cooperation with British engineering and design consultancy Arup to improve urban rail connectivity, promote transit-oriented development, and advance sustainable urban planning.

Ho Chi Minh City Permanent Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha meets with representatives of Arup.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Member of the municipal Party Standing Committee, met Mr. Jerome Frost, Arup's Global Chief Executive, on the morning of October 16 to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha praised Arup's more than two decades of operations in Vietnam, particularly its contributions to major urban development and transport infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

He expressed the city's desire to work more closely with the group across areas with strong cooperation potential, calling on Arup to share its expertise and explore consultancy opportunities in urban planning and integrated development. Such cooperation could help improve transport connectivity between different parts of the city as it enters a new phase of development, he said.

The city also called on Arup to work with relevant authorities and provide technical expertise to support the expansion of the urban railway network and improve multimodal transport connections.

A key priority is planning areas surrounding railway stations under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model, which integrates urban development with public transport to encourage efficient land use and reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha also urged Arup to strengthen ties with municipal departments, research institutions and training establishments. Through expert exchanges, thematic seminars and the sharing of international experience in infrastructure project management, engineering design and sustainable urban development, the partnership could help build the professional capacity of the city's workforce.

To translate the discussions into practical cooperation, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha proposed that Arup continue working directly with the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways, the Department of Construction, the Department of Planning and Architecture, and other relevant agencies.

Mr. Jerome Frost said Arup, drawing on its experience providing planning consultancy services in countries worldwide, was ready to support Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, in developing transport infrastructure, with a focus on urban railways.

Delegates pose for a group photo.

Sharing the group's approach to transit-oriented development, Mr. Jerome Frost emphasized the importance of balancing building density, transport infrastructure and public spaces through people-centered planning. Such an approach, he said, could improve urban livability while supporting sustainable development.

Arup's approach seeks to integrate transport networks with surrounding urban areas, creating more connected and accessible communities while making public transport a central component of urban growth.

Mr. Jerome Frost affirmed the group's commitment to serving as a reliable partner in Vietnam's efforts to develop smart, sustainable cities.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan