Send-off ceremony held for sports delegation to SEA Games 32

A send-off ceremony was held in Hanoi on April 19 for a 1,003-strong Vietnamese sports delegation to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) that will be held in Cambodia.

The delegation, including more than 700 athletes, is led by Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said he hopes Vietnamese athletes will show their best performance with a noble sports spirit, creativity and honesty to gain the best results, contributing to enhancing the position of Vietnamese sports.

This year, Vietnam will compete in 30 out of total 36 sports at the games, aiming for 90-120 gold medals to enter the top three on the medal tally.

As scheduled, the U22 football team will be the first to depart for SEA Games 32 on April 26, while other sport teams will arrive in Cambodia on May 3 from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

SEA Games 32 will take place in Phnom Penh and four other localities of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot and Kep from May 5-17. It is expected to welcome over 12,400 athletes, coaches and staff from regional sports delegations.

As host of SEA Games 31, Vietnam topped the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 and Indonesia third with 69.