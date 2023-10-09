Seminar on promoting value of festivals for tourism growth in Central region

Within the framework of the 2023 Da Nang Tourism Festival, the Da Nang Tourism Association, the Da Nang Travel Association and relevant agencies to organize a seminar on promoting the value of festivals for tourism growth yesterday.

At the conference, Deputy Director of Vietnam National Tourism Administration Ha Van Sieu said that the Central City of Da Nang and the two central provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien Hue have a lot of potential for tourism development. Therefore, the three places need to choose a few unique and valuable festivals and events to pour more investment into them as well as make connections with other local destinations to offer good tours for tourists.

In addition, localities necessarily promote festivals to tourists and understand future travel trends and tourists’ needs to promote suitable product markets in addition to connection with travel businesses to take visitors to the festival and offer various services to satisfy holiday-makers.

Conference participants discussed festival resources and tourism development in 3 localities, the role of festivals and events in 3 localities in recent times and support policies for festival event organizers. Moreover, they talked about Korea's experience in exploiting the values of events and festivals in tourism development.

According to Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh, three localities have recently had many major outstanding events to attract tourists. For instance, Da Nang City successfully organized the Asia Route Development Forum - Routes Asia 2022 event, followed by a series of events such as the Da Nang international fireworks festival, Summer Enjoyment Festival; and Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival.

Da Nang City was thankfully recommended as Asia's leading festival event destination, contributing significantly to the central city’s tourism development.

According to Dr. Le Xuan Thong from the Institute of Social Sciences of the Central Region-Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), it is necessary to identify which are significant festivals and link them with many other festivals and cultural events that share traditional cultural nuances to create a series of festivals.