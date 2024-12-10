Seminar celebrates 300th birthday of Vietnam’s Great Physician in HCMC

A seminar celebrating the 300th birthday of Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac (1724–2024) was held at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, on December 9.

The event also marked the occasion that the progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine, Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac, has been honored as an eminent personality by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Accordingly, the UNESCO General Conference on November 21 passed a resolution on the list of eminent personalities and historical events commemorated in 2023-2024 at its 42nd session in Paris, France.

Mr. Ngo Tra My, Master in Literature of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), said that Hai Thuong Lan Ong's real name is Le Huu Trac. He was born in 1724 in Hung Yen Province and spent most of his life in his mother's hometown in Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province. He passed away in 1791. The medicine man, the best-known and most celebrated doctor in Vietnamese history, made great contributions to the country’s traditional medicine. He was not only a precious image of a great physician with significant contributions to traditional medicine but also a writer, poet, and a prominent thinker of his time.

On this occasion, Vietnam Reading and Learning Culture Joint Stock Company handed over 100 copies of the book "Thuong Kinh Ky Su" by Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac to the University of Social Sciences and Humanities - VNU-HCM.

The book tells about the journey of Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac to the imperial capital to treat the young Lord Trinh Can and includes writings that reflect his thoughts on the medical field, medical ethics, the duties of a mandarin, and core traits of a genuinely good person, providing a comprehensive and profound understanding of the lives of the ruling class during that time.

