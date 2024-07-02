Many activities to celebrate 300th birthday of Vietnam’s Great Physician

Ha Tinh Province plans to organize a wide range of activities marking the 300th birthday of Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac (1724 – 2024) in November and December.

A ceremony marking the 232nd death anniversary of Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac is held in Ha Tinh Province in 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

The highlight activities include an incense offering ceremony at his mausoleum and memorial house in the mountainous district of Huong Son in the northern central coastal province of Ha Tinh, a national-level commemoration ceremony in Ha Tinh City, an international seminar and an exhibition on the heritage of Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac in Ha Tinh Province and at UNESCO headquarters in France.

The event aims to honor the significant achievements and great contribution of the progenitor of Vietnam’s traditional medicine to the fields of medicine, literature, culture, and history of Vietnam and the world. It also arouses national patriotism and promotes the heritage values of Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac.

Hai Thuong Lan Ong's real name is Le Huu Trac. He was born in 1724 in Hung Yen Province and spent most of his life in his mother's hometown in Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province. He passed away in 1791.

The medicine man, the best-known and most celebrated doctor in Vietnamese history, made great contributions to the country’s traditional medicine.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh