SEA Games torch paraded through Hanoi’s streets

The torch for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this morning arived in the capital city of Hanoi, Vietnam, the first stop in its tour of ten ASEAN countries.

Speaking at the torch relay ceremony in advance of the opening of SEA Games 32, General Director of the General Sports Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism cum Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee Dang Ha Viet said that Vietnamese sports have always accompanied, supported and made efforts for the success of the 32nd SEA Games.

Track-and-field athlete Nguyen Thi Huyen and outstanding individuals of Vietnamese sports, guests, 300 athletes and students of sport field carried the SEA Games torch to travel through Hanoi’s streets.

The torch was carried on the route of Quang Trung Street- Dinh Tien Hoang- Ba Kieu- Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square- Hang Trong - Ba Trieu Street - Ly Thuong Kiet - Quang Trung and the Embassy of Cambodia.

Tomorrow, the torch is going to arrive in Manila, (Philippines); Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei Darussalam); Jakarta (Indonesia); Dili (Timor Leste); Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); Singapore; Bangkok (Thailand); Yangon and Naypyidaw (Myanmar) and Vientiane (Laos) respectively.

On April 27, the torch of SEA Games 32 will return to the host country of Cambodia and continue its tour in the country until May 5.