Scorching heat to spread through April

Soaring temperature is forecast to scorch the Northern region from the second half of March and to spread to the whole of the country through April.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, a heat wave will cover the northwest part of the Northern region and continue to spread to the whole Northern region in April and May.

The average temperatures across the country in April will be 0.5-1 degree Celsius higher than the average of many previous years. However, temperatures in the Central Highlands and the Southern region is predicted to be about 0.5 degree Celsius lower than in previous years.

From May to June, the average temperatures will tend to be about 0.5 degree Celsius higher than in many years.

Meteorologists said that storms and tropical depressions are less likely to brew in the East Sea from now to May.