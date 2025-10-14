Prime Minister approves 9-day Tet break for 2026

Government officers and workers will enjoy a 9-day holiday for the 2026 Tet (Lunar New Year), from February 14, 2026, to February 22 (from the 27th day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Accordingly, public employees will enjoy a continuous 9-day break, comprising five days off for the holiday and four days for the regular weekend.

The Government leader asked agencies and units to arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

For the 2026 National Day holiday, workers will have five consecutive days off from August 29 to September 2, 2026.

The suggestion on holidays for the upcoming Tet was submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry has drafted a proposal outlining the 2026 Lunar New Year and National Day holiday schedules for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers at administrative agencies, public non-business units, political organizations, socio-political organizations, and enterprises. The draft was circulated to 13 relevant ministries and agencies for feedback. According to the ministry, all responding bodies unanimously agreed with the proposed plan.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh