Ho Chi Minh City students earn Tet money by picking apricot leaves

As Tet approaches, many students in Ho Chi Minh City are taking on seasonal work by picking apricot leaves, a task that can bring in millions of Vietnamese dong in just a short period if they can withstand the heat.

Students earn money by picking apricot leaves

Hundreds of students in Ho Chi Minh City are taking on seasonal work at apricot gardens in Thu Duc Ward and surrounding wards, carefully plucking leaves so blossoms bloom on time — a job that can bring in millions of Vietnamese dong in just a few days while also funding trips home and even volunteer programs.

In Thu Duc Ward, known as the “capital” of yellow apricot trees, gardens are bustling as owners prepare thousands of pots for the Lunar New Year market. This is also the time when they need extra hands to remove old leaves so the blossoms bloom on time.

On February 3, at Tu Hong’s apricot garden in Thu Duc Ward, about 30 students worked continuously from early morning. Depending on the size of the tree, two to three students are needed for larger ones, while smaller trees can be handled by a single worker. The job involves carefully plucking old leaves while keeping young shoots intact, ensuring the tree channels nutrients into the buds. Taller trees require ladders or stools for access.

Student Le Hung Thuan is working at a flower garden

Garden owners say the work is not technically difficult but demands precision and timing. If done too early or carelessly, the blossoms may be damaged. Students are given instructions before starting.

For many, the income is a welcome boost. A few days of work can earn several million Vietnamese dong, enough to cover travel expenses, clothes, or gifts for the holiday. Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh, a student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said this was her first time doing the job, motivated by the need to buy a bus ticket home and support her parents during Tet.

Le Hung Thuan, a student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, said he chose the work because it is not physically demanding and offers flexible hours. “We’re paid by the amount we do, so if someone has personal matters, they can leave early,” he explained.

Nguyen Hong Diep, who manages seasonal labor groups, noted that apricot leaf picking is similar to other manual jobs. Wages vary depending on demand but average around VND260,000 per day for an eight-hour shift. This year, nearly 200 students have joined, with each garden typically requiring 20 to 30 workers.

Beyond personal income, some students are working for a cause. Ho Gia Bao, a student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said his group of about 10 friends is donating all their earnings to fund a volunteer program called “Spring of Solidarity” in border areas of Dong Nai Province.