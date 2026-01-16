Ho Chi Minh City expands school network to meet rising student demand

Faced with the growing need for more school places, the Ho Chi Minh City education authority is reviewing and adjusting its school network plan while introducing flexible solutions to ensure students’ learning continues without disruption.

Students of Chanh Hung Secondary School in Ho Chi Minh City's Chanh Hung Ward study temporarily at the former headquarters of the People's Committee of District 8 ( former)

To address the rising demand for student places, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training is re-evaluating its school network planning and implementing flexible measures to ensure educational continuity. The initiative aims to modernize the city's academic infrastructure while preventing any disruption to student learning.

On January 8, Nguyen Huu Huan High School in Thu Duc City began the second phase of its construction, expansion, and renovation project. Having completed the first phase, the school is now proceeding with upgrades in stages, conducting classes alongside construction in separate areas. Teachers and students are working together to maintain their routines and adapt to temporary inconveniences. The project is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Another project, the renovation and expansion of Nguyen Hue High School in Long Binh Ward, is scheduled to begin in March 2026. The Department of Education and Training is working closely with the Long Binh Ward People’s Committee to ensure the safety of about 2,000 students during construction. Vice Chairwoman of the Ward People's Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyet Nga said local authorities will help relocate offices, classrooms, and functional rooms to temporary facilities to free up space for building work.

According to Tran Khac Huy, Head of the Planning and Finance Division under the city’s Department of Education and Training, the selection of temporary learning sites must prioritize proximity, making travel convenient for both teachers and students.

Since the start of the 2025–2026 school year, Vo Truong Toan High School in Tan Thoi Hiep Ward has used five classrooms and two computer rooms at the former headquarters of the District 12 Division of Education and Training. The plan jointly approved by the Department and the Tan Thoi Hiep Ward People’s Committee makes use of idle public buildings to provide temporary learning spaces during the school’s renovation.

Similarly, since September 2025, Chanh Hung Secondary School in Chanh Hung Ward has arranged 33 temporary classrooms at the former headquarters of the People’s Committee in the former District 8, while 19 classes continue at the main campus during ongoing repairs. Vice Chairman Duong Van Dan explained that repurposing former administrative offices as classrooms has helped ease space shortages, ensuring safety, convenience, and continuity of learning for students.

The city’s proactive approach demonstrates its determination to adapt swiftly and effectively, ensuring every student has access to a stable learning environment, even as schools across Ho Chi Minh City undergo major upgrades to meet the demands of a growing population.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan