Vanuatu Prime Minister strengthens educational ties with Nha Trang University

During his official visit to Vietnam, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister met with students and leaders at Nha Trang University, reaffirming his country’s commitment to education and sustainable cooperation.

Nauka Jotham Napat, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, together with a high-level delegation, visits Nha Trang University

This morning in Khanh Hoa Province’s Bac Nha Trang Ward, Nauka Jotham Napat, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, together with his wife and a high-level delegation, visited Nha Trang University as part of his official visit to Vietnam.

According to Nha Trang University, the visit carried both diplomatic and educational significance. It underscored the Vanuatu Government’s attention to education, youth development, and the welfare of its students studying in Vietnam.

The visit came amid growing collaboration between Nha Trang University and Vanuatu during the 2024–2026 period. Both sides have been strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and diplomatic representatives, while jointly implementing practical programs that promote academic and cultural exchange.

Nauka Jotham Napat, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, pays a visit to the university's student dorm

In the field of education, this partnership has already achieved positive outcomes. In 2025, Nha Trang University welcomed 12 Vanuatu students from the 67th cohort (2025–2029), who study in several of the university’s leading academic disciplines.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and his delegation toured the dormitory for Vanuatu students to learn more about their living and study conditions. They also visited the university’s Aquatic Museum and participated in the signing of a cooperation agreement that promotes collaboration toward a sustainable blue ocean, founded on shared knowledge and action.

In addition, the Prime Minister visited the university’s traditional house and signed the golden book, leaving a message of friendship and cooperation.

At the meeting, Nha Trang University leaders reviewed the results of past cooperation and discussed future directions. The university expressed its commitment to deepening collaboration with Vanuatu in training, student and faculty exchanges, expert networking, scientific research, and technology transfer especially in the areas of marine science, fisheries, environmental protection, sustainable aquaculture, and climate change adaptation in island regions.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan