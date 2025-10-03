Ministry proposes nine-day holiday for 2026 Lunar New Year

On October 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs proposed a nine-day holiday during the 2026 Lunar New Year. This period encompasses the five official days off for the Lunar New Year, in addition to four weekend days.

One of the highlight activities of HCMC’s floating flower market is a calligraphy street with the aim of introducing an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has drafted a proposal outlining the 2026 Lunar New Year and National Day holiday schedules for officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers at administrative agencies, public non-business units, political organizations, socio-political organizations, and enterprises. The draft was circulated to 13 relevant ministries and agencies for feedback. According to the ministry, all responding bodies unanimously agreed with the proposed plan.

Specifically, Government officers and workers will enjoy a 9-day holiday for the 2026 Tet (Lunar New Year), from February 14, 2026, to February 22 (from the 27th day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

For the 2026 National Day holiday, workers will have two consecutive days off on September 1-2, 2026. To create this continuous break, the working day on Monday, August 31, 2026, will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The proposed schedule for the 2026 Lunar New Year and National Day holidays must be announced to employees at least 30 days in advance of the implementation date. Employers are encouraged to adopt the same holiday schedule for their workers as that proposed for civil servants and public employees. Arrangements that offer more favorable terms for employees are also encouraged.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh