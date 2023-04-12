Sam Son tourism year of 2023 introduced with attractive activities

The People’s Committee of Sam Son City, Thanh Hoa Province has just organized a press conference to inform the Sam Son tourism year of 2023.

Representative of Sam Son leader said that in 2022, the city received a huge number of tourists with a total number of 7.05 million turns, equaling 200 percent of the plan, increasing 348 percent over the same period in 2021 to bring an expected revenue of VND14,134 billion (US$605 million).



This year, the city sets a target of welcoming 7.2 million turns of tourists.

Particularly, there will be attractive activities in Sam Son City during the tourism year of 2023 including Blessings Festival at Doc Cuoc (One Leg) Temple Festival, Titled Love Festival – Trong Mai (Male-Female Birds) Stones, Rice Cake and Square Glutinous Rice Cake Festival, Fishing and Swimming Festival, National Wrestling Championship 2023, the National Beach Tennis Championship 2023, Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2023 and so on.

Especially, Sam Son City will celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishment of Sam Son City and open the sea tourism festival 2023 on April 22.