Sai Gon Giai Phong presents administrative maps to wards, communes across HCMC

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents administrative maps to representatives of wards and communes.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper officially presented the 2025 Map of Provincial-Level Administrative Units of Vietnam and the 2025 Map of Commune-Level Administrative Units of Ho Chi Minh City to 168 wards, communes, and special zones within the city, marking the first phase of the initiative.

The handover ceremony took place at SGGP headquarters (432–434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, HCMC) with the attendance of nearly 60 local government leaders and representatives from various wards and communes across the city.

During the event, the SGGP Editorial Board presented framed versions of the provincial-level and commune-level administrative maps for HCMC to local authorities for public display at their headquarters. SGGP also announced plans to continue distributing maps to all wards, communes, and special zones throughout the city.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event.

This initiative is part of SGGP’s broader efforts to help readers visualize and better understand the nationwide administrative restructuring process, especially the reorganization of commune-level units in HCMC. The maps were produced in coordination with the Center of Survey and Mapping under the Department of Survey, Mapping, and Geographic Information of Vietnam, and printed for wide distribution.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, emphasized the newspaper’s role as the voice of the HCMC Party Committee, the city’s government, and its people. He expressed a strong desire to contribute to social cohesion, support local authorities in public service, and strengthen engagement and cooperation between the newspaper and the city’s 168 wards, commune and special administrative zone.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van also extended his appreciation to local leaders and delegates for their participation, expressing hope that the maps would serve not only a practical purpose but also carry symbolic meaning—especially as HCMC and the rest of the country begin implementing the new administrative arrangements.

He added that with 34 provinces and cities now operating under newly reorganized structures in what he described as a national effort to “reorganize the territorial framework,” the distribution of these maps takes on even greater significance during this transformative period.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van also called on local authorities to continue supporting SGGP’s information dissemination work and to collaborate in charitable and civic initiatives, helping to vividly reflect the city’s social and cultural life.

Previously, following the National Assembly’s adoption of the resolution on the 2025 provincial-level administrative restructuring, SGGP printed 50,200 copies of the Map of Provincial-Level Administrative Units and distributed them to readers. Then, on July 1, the day the new administrative units officially came into effect, SGGP continued its outreach by distributing the Map of Commune-Level Administrative Units of HCMC to the public. Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents a map to Mr. Huynh Gia Giang (left), Chairman of the People's Committee of Ban Co Ward. The July 7 ceremony marked the beginning of a broader campaign to distribute administrative maps to 34 provinces and cities, as well as to all local wards, communes, and special zones nationwide.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan