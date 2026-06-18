Russia National Day celebrated in HCMC, highlighting bilateral ties

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a reception on the evening of June 17 to celebrate the 36th National Day of the Russian Federation, also known as Russia Day (June 12, 1990 – June 12, 2026).

The diplomatic event brought together regional leaders and delegates to honor the historical ties and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

Russian Consul General Timur Sadykov speaks at the event (Photo: T. Vu)

During the ceremony, Russian Consul General Timur Sadykov emphasized that Russia Day serves as a special occasion to reflect on his nation's rich history. He highlighted the enduring relationship between Russia and Vietnam, noting that both countries share foundational values of patriotism, freedom, independence, and mutual support.

Sadykov expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese people, the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City, and military veterans for their continuous efforts to preserve and foster this long-standing traditional friendship.

HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event (Photo: T. Vu)

Representing the municipal government, Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, extended warm congratulations to the staff of the Consulate General and the broader Russian community living and working in Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam consistently views Russia as a sincere, loyal, and trusted friend.

According to the municipal leader, Ho Chi Minh City has actively strengthened localized diplomacy through established sister-city relationships:

- The city currently maintains formal sister-city partnerships with 9 regional localities in Russia.

- The municipal administration remains highly committed to contributing actively to deepening the overarching bilateral strategy between the two nations.

HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha highly commended the outstanding contributions of Consul General Timur Sadykov in his role as a diplomatic bridge, expressing confidence that he will continue to serve as a close ally in advancing future Vietnam-Russia relations.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan