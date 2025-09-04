Rockslide blocks North–South railway

A serious rockslide occurred at a section of the Lac Son railway, near Lac Son Station through Tuyen Hoa Commune, Quang Tri Province on the morning of September 4.

As a result of the incident, the North–South railway line is fully blocked.

The site of rockslide

At approximately 6:10 a.m., three large boulders, each measuring between 1.5 and three cubic meters, suddenly rolled down from the mountain peak, striking the tracks and severely damaging a section of the railway.

Fortunately, no trains were passing through at the time of the incident.

Authorities immediately notified trains on the route to stop at nearby stations to ensure safety.

A massive boulder falls onto the railway.

Quang Binh Railway Joint Stock Company has sent personnel and equipment to urgently address the aftermath of the incident, strive to reopen the line as soon as possible.

The Lac Son railway section passes through a perilous terrain, with steep cliffs on one side and deep rivers on the other and sharp curves. This area is also prone to falling rocks, posing a serious risk to train operations.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong