Ride-hailing drivers demand transparent fare mechanisms from platform

Grab drivers across Vietnam are strongly protesting excessive commission deductions that severely squeeze their daily income, prompting national authorities to actively investigate pricing policies of ride-hailing platforms.

Numerous Grab drivers complain about facing deductions hitting 40 percent of their revenue (Photo: SGGP/Tien Cuong)

According to several ride-hailing drivers, there are trips where total deductions account for approximately 40 percent of the amount paid by passengers.

Nguyen Thanh Tung, one such driver in Tan Son Nhi Ward of HCMC, stressed that the harsh reality is quite evident. He noted that an approximately 12km ride is priced at VND59,000 (US$2.27) by the app; however, after various deductions, his actual take-home pay is merely over VND30,000 ($1.15). Some days, Mr. Tung completes 10 to 15 trips, but after subtracting fuel costs, operational expenses, alongside vehicle depreciation, the remaining amount is practically negligible.

For drivers who rent their vehicles, the pressure is even more immense as they struggle balancing revenue against working hours.

Pham Dinh Vu, residing in Dong Hung Thuan Ward of HCMC, explained that on September 5, he completed 17 trips, generating total revenue exceeding VND1.2 million ($46.2). After being hit with VND949,000 (approximately $36.5) in deductions for commissions, taxes, plus fees, his actual net pay plummeted to under VND300,000 (approximately $11.5). “With nearly 12 hours behind the wheel, pulling in less than VND300,000 makes it incredibly tough for me to make ends meet,” he stated.

Consequently, drivers are strongly petitioning Grab to clarify its fare-setting mechanism alongside all fees, commissions, or deductions levied on each trip. They concurrently demand total transparency regarding the exact amount passengers pay versus what drivers actually receive.

Furthermore, a segment of the workforce is requesting adjustments to pricing policies, aiming to ensure earnings adequately reflect operational costs plus their sheer effort.

Beyond just the fare issue, some drivers argue it’s crucial to better clarify the relationship between the platform and its “driver partners,” especially concerning policies directly impacting livelihoods.

Addressing the situation, Grab Co. Ltd. stated its service operations remain entirely normal, while the enterprise is seriously evaluating feedback. Grab firmly insists it isn’t applying disciplinary measures such as account freezing should partners opt to temporarily halt operations.

Lawyer Dang Van Cuong, Head of Chinh Phap Law Office (Hanoi Bar Association), posited one must distinguish between the contractual right to alter policies versus imposing disadvantageous conditions alone.

“The platform reserves the right to modify fees, but they must provide prior notice. Grab is entitled to adjust policies, but this prerogative doesn’t inherently mean they can arbitrarily dictate all new conditions,” he clearly articulated.

Regarding the fee and commission policies between Grab and its drivers, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan revealed he has forwarded this information to the National Competition Commission for thorough clarification and a formal response.

Meanwhile, according to Chairman Trinh Anh Tuan of the National Competition Commission, the regulatory body is currently in the midst of reviewing and verifying the grievances tied to this ride-hailing platform’s policies.

The Commission has already issued an invitation for a working session, alongside a formal document requesting Grab Co. Ltd. to supply data and documentation concerning its fare, fee, commission, and deduction policies applied to both customers and driver partners.

It isn’t just Grab; the National Competition Commission has also asked several other enterprises providing app-based ride-hailing services in Vietnam to submit details regarding their pricing and fee structures applied to passengers and driver partners to facilitate the review and assessment process.

Concurrently, they’re persistently gathering and verifying further information to comprehensively assess the unfolding situation. Should they detect any signs of competition law violations, the commission will immediately launch an investigation and handle it in accordance with their jurisdiction and legal regulations.

For Lawyer Dang Van Cuong, when tech platforms tweak their policies, merely issuing a notification might not suffice to guarantee transparency and a fair balance of interests. Drivers desperately need to understand the exact fee calculation formulas, the factors influencing their earnings, the underlying reasons for changes, and the mechanisms established to receive and resolve their feedback.

He added that functional authorities should also examine the fee calculation mechanisms, deductions, bonus policies, and elements affecting drivers’ income, particularly amidst collective complaints highlighting potentially unreasonable practices or anti-competitive behaviors.

Vice Chairman Le Trung Tinh of the HCMC Transport Association voiced his opinion that the ongoing inadequacies in the app-based ride-hailing sector, notably with Grab, clearly indicate that the current legal framework is lagging behind real-world developments. State management agencies need to promptly supplement regulations aimed at protecting drivers’ rights, predominantly concerning social insurance, taxation, and labor relations.

Taxpayer information remains strictly confidential Grab Vietnam Co. Ltd. doesn’t pay taxes directly for all services. Instead, it systematically deducts and then remits Value Added Tax (VAT) plus Personal Income Tax (PIT) on behalf of drivers, based on a fixed percentage of actual trip revenue. Crucially, only individuals with annual revenues exceeding VND100 million ($3,850) are actually liable to pay these taxes. Grab handles this collection seamlessly via its e-wallet system, strictly adhering to tax authority regulations. Meanwhile, a Tax Department representative clarified that enterprise tax data falls under the Law on Tax Administration No. 108/2025/QH15. Accordingly, officials bear the absolute responsibility of keeping all taxpayer information strictly confidential, barring specific scenarios where law mandates public release.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam