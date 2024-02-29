Rhododendron blooms early across northwest forests, hills

Spring is a peak blooming season for most varieties of flowers comprising Rhododendron which is dazzling on the northwest hills and forests amid fog and cloud cover.

Some climbing guides, called as "Porters", said that Rhododendron bloomed brilliantly in mid-February earlier as usual.

Currently, the flower is found in some places in Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lang Son and so on.

Notably, there are abundant flowers in the top of Putaleng mountain at an altitude of 3,049 meters on the Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, Giang Ma Commune and Ho Thau Commune.

Usually, each slope of the Putaleng Mountain from an altitude of 2,000 meters upwards is covered brilliant blooming Rhododendron from the end of January to the beginning of summer.

Unusual happening this year that Rhododendron bloomed several weeks earlier as usual as the heat wave comes earlier and temperatures are warmer over previous years.

The brilliant beauty of blossoming Rhododendron in the Putaleng Mountain via camera lens of some porters

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong