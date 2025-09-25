Business

Retail petrol prices fall in September 25 adjustment session

Retail petrol prices turned downward on the afternoon of September 25, following the price adjustment decision by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, from 3 p.m., the maximum retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel is VND19,618 (US$0.74) per liter, down VND368 from the current base price and being VND547 lower than RON95-III gasoline. RON95-III gasoline is now sold at no more than VND20,165 VND per liter, down VND443.

Meanwhile, the price of Diesel 0.05S is set at VND18,658 per liter at the maximum, down VND47.

xang-dau-2-8132-1743667360170137036220-1312-2369.png
Customers at a Petrolimex petrol station.

In contrast, the price of kerosene and mazut 180CST 3.5S are capped at VND18,628 per liter and VND15,209 per kg, up VND84 and VND79, respectively.

The two ministries also announced that no deductions or disbursements from the petrol price stabilisation fund will be made for all products.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have undergone 40 adjustment sessions. Of these, RON95 gasoline recorded 22 increases and 18 decreases, while diesel saw 20 increases, 19 decreases, and one unchanged.

