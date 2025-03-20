Business

Retail fuel prices rise slightly from March 20

According to the latest adjustment, RON 95-III, the most commonly used gasoline in Vietnam, has increased by VND440 to VND20,080 (US$0.79) per litter, while E5 RON 92 has risen by VND410 to VND19,690 per litter.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have announced a slight increase in retail fuel prices, effective from 3 p.m. on March 20.

At a gas station

Diesel prices remain unchanged at VND17,890 per litter compared to the previous adjustment on March 13. Meanwhile, kerosene has been revised to VND18,110 per litter, and mazut is now priced at VND16,950 per kilogram.

For this price adjustment cycle, the government has decided not to utilise the fuel price stabilisation fund.

