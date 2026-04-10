Business

Economy

Dong Thap farmers adapt to rising costs and drought

SGGPO

Facing soaring input costs and falling agricultural prices, farmers in Dong Thap Province are adopting flexible strategies to reduce risks and stabilize production.

Rising agricultural input costs, coupled with declining market prices for many farm products, are pushing farmers in Dong Thap into losses.

anh-3-lua-thu-hoach-7387-7931.jpg
Dong Thap farmers strengthen production and market linkages.

In response, Mr. Luu Van Tien, Vice Chairman of the Tam Nong Commune People’s Committee, said that the locality is focusing on calling for businesses and cooperatives to partner with farmers in production, aiming to build sustainable value chains that stabilize prices and give farmers greater confidence in maintaining production.

Across Dong Thap Province, many farmers are delaying crop cycles, allowing fields to rest instead of immediately preparing for the next season. This helps reduce costs, restore soil fertility, and limit crop diseases amid rising prices of fuel, fertilizers, and pesticides.

img-7525-2-4961-4168.jpg
Tan Phuoc pineapple-growing farmers increase use of organic fertilizers.

To cope with mounting pressures, farmers are also strengthening production and consumption linkages with businesses and cooperatives to secure stable market outlets and reduce risks.

In pineapple-growing areas of the Dong Thap Muoi region, with nearly 16,000 hectares of pineapple cultivation, farmers are particularly affected as fertilizer prices rise while selling prices decline. Many have shifted to organic fertilizers, which reduce application frequency and costs, while also relying more on family labor.

khom8-329-1345.jpg
Workers are harvesting pineapple.

Local authorities are promoting technical support, encouraging efficient fertilizer use, and tightening market oversight to stabilize input prices and support sustainable agricultural production.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

rising costs drought Dong Thap farmers pineapple-growing areas Dong Thap Muoi region

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn