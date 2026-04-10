Dong Thap farmers adapt to rising costs and drought

Facing soaring input costs and falling agricultural prices, farmers in Dong Thap Province are adopting flexible strategies to reduce risks and stabilize production.

Rising agricultural input costs, coupled with declining market prices for many farm products, are pushing farmers in Dong Thap into losses.

Dong Thap farmers strengthen production and market linkages.

In response, Mr. Luu Van Tien, Vice Chairman of the Tam Nong Commune People’s Committee, said that the locality is focusing on calling for businesses and cooperatives to partner with farmers in production, aiming to build sustainable value chains that stabilize prices and give farmers greater confidence in maintaining production.

Across Dong Thap Province, many farmers are delaying crop cycles, allowing fields to rest instead of immediately preparing for the next season. This helps reduce costs, restore soil fertility, and limit crop diseases amid rising prices of fuel, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Tan Phuoc pineapple-growing farmers increase use of organic fertilizers.

To cope with mounting pressures, farmers are also strengthening production and consumption linkages with businesses and cooperatives to secure stable market outlets and reduce risks.

In pineapple-growing areas of the Dong Thap Muoi region, with nearly 16,000 hectares of pineapple cultivation, farmers are particularly affected as fertilizer prices rise while selling prices decline. Many have shifted to organic fertilizers, which reduce application frequency and costs, while also relying more on family labor.

Workers are harvesting pineapple.

Local authorities are promoting technical support, encouraging efficient fertilizer use, and tightening market oversight to stabilize input prices and support sustainable agricultural production.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong