Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports to China surge robustly

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports rose strongly in March and the first quarter on recovering global demand.

A durian purchasing site for export in Cai Be Commune, Dong Thap Province

The Ministry of Industry and Trade released its market bulletin on agro-forestry-fishery products, showing that Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports continued to post strong growth in March and the first quarter, driven by recovering demand across multiple markets.

According to the ministry, export turnover in March reached US$532.21 million, up 51.6 percent month-on-month and 11.5 percent year-on-year. In the first quarter, total export value stood at US$1.53 billion, marking a 31.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

China remained the largest export market, accounting for 50.97 percent of total turnover in the first quarter, up from 44.73 percent a year earlier. Exports to the United States, South Korea, and Japan rose by 6–17 percent, while shipments to the Netherlands, Malaysia, and Germany surged by 50–82 percent year-on-year.

Data from China’s customs authority showed that in the first two months of 2026, the country imported US$4.65 billion worth of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and processed products, down 0.1 percent year-on-year. However, imports from Vietnam jumped 65.4 percent, raising Vietnam’s market share from 8.72 percent to 14.43 percent.

The supply structure in the Chinese market has also shifted. Chile remained the largest supplier, though its export value declined by 19.8 percent. Meanwhile, China increased imports from Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade forecasts that fruit and vegetable exports will continue to rise in the second quarter as many fruits enter their peak harvest season. However, compliance with pesticide residue limits and planting area codes remains critical to maintaining access to high-standard markets.

Fruit and vegetable export markets to China

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

No. Country First two months of 2025 (thousand USD) First two months of 2026 (thousand USD) Total 4,651,053 4,646,842 1 Chile 2,493,896 2,000,293 2 Thailand 556,806 838,653 3 Vietnam 405,460 670,711 4 Malaysia 32,843 121,974 5 Philippines 105,701 116,885 6 Cambodia 66,774 73,258 7 Australia 84,397 73,119 8 Indonesia 99,813 69,156 9 India 20,980 65,596 10 Russia 29,906 64,439 11 Other markets 754,478 552,758

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan