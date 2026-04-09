Food industry maintains over 13 percent growth despite rising input costs

Ho Chi Minh City’s food processing sector continues to show resilience, recording growth of over 13 percent in early 2026 despite mounting pressure from rising input costs.

At a press conference held on the morning of April 9 to introduce the Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association reported that the food processing industry’s production index increased by more than 13.2 percent in the first months of 2026, even as costs for raw materials, logistics and energy surged.

Ms. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, shares insights on the growth of the food processing industry. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Delivering her speech at the event, Ms. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, said that the growth reflects the sector’s strong adaptability. Many businesses have proactively stockpiled raw materials for three to six months to stabilize prices in the short term, while accepting reduced profit margins, or even breaking even, to maintain market share and support consumers.

The sector has also benefited from a recovery in domestic consumption, with total retail sales of goods and services rising nearly 7.9 percent in the first two months of the year. Food and foodstuff products continue to serve as a key pillar of the market.

Rose Chitanuwat, ASEAN Project Director at Informa Markets, highlights business networking opportunities. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

At the same time, companies are improving production capacity and shifting from scale-based growth to quality-driven development, better meeting international standards. Leveraging free trade agreements has enabled businesses to expand export markets, including tapping into high-potential segments such as the global Halal market.

However, experts caution that these measures are only temporary. If input costs, particularly fuel and logistics, remain high, price adjustments may become inevitable, adding further pressure to the market.

To address these challenges, trade promotion is seen as a key solution. According to Rose Chitanuwat of Informa Markets, Fi Vietnam 2026 will take place from May 13 to May 15 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, bringing together more than 300 companies and around 9,000 visitors from over 40 countries.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Xuan)

Beyond product showcases, the event will feature conferences and seminars on consumer trends, ingredient innovation, and quality standards, helping businesses strengthen connections, enhance competitiveness, and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong