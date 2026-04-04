Phan Thiet Airport set for construction in late April

Construction of the civil aviation component of Phan Thiet Airport is expected to begin in late this month, a project anticipated to create new momentum for economic and tourism development in the south-central region.

According to the Office of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, the provincial People's Committee has completed key procedures to implement the project, which is expected to enhance regional connectivity and support growth in the south-central and Central Highlands area.

Tourists are at the sea in Phan Thiet City, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: VNA)

The project's investor is currently completing necessary procedures following negotiations and the signing of the project contract. Construction is scheduled to begin on April 28.

The project will cover about 74.6 hectares and feature modern and synchronised infrastructure. The airside area will include an aircraft apron measuring 170.5m by 455m with six parking positions, including two Code E and four Code C stands, along with two taxiways connecting to the apron.

Air traffic control facilities will include a 45-meter-high control tower, a three-storey operations building, and systems for navigation, signalling, lighting, and automatic weather observation.

The passenger terminal will have a total floor area of between 16,000sq.m and 18,000sq.m and a designed capacity of about two million passengers per year.

Internal transport infrastructure will feature connecting roads with two to six lanes, a parking area of 13,000–15,000sq.m in front of the terminal, as well as ring roads and patrol routes to ensure aviation security.

Supporting facilities such as power supply, water supply, drainage and security fencing will also be developed to ensure safe and efficient operations.

With a planned investment of nearly VND3.8 trillion (US$152 million) and an operating period of 50 years, the airport is expected to strengthen the regional transport network, improve connectivity, attract investment, and promote tourism and services, contributing to sustainable economic growth in the region.

VNA