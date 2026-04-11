Industrial sector poised for growth, mechanical-electrical firms at forefront

As global uncertainties reshape markets, new opportunities are opening across Vietnam’s industrial landscape positioned to drive innovation, strengthen supply chains, and capture emerging investment flows.

On the morning of April 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises (HAMEE) held a “HAMEE Cafe Talk” under the theme “New Dynamics in a Volatile Global Landscape.”

Experts at the event

In his opening remarks, Chairman Do Phuoc Tong of HAMEE emphasized that ongoing global fluctuations are directly affecting businesses. Mechanical and electrical enterprises are being forced to seek cost-optimization solutions to maintain operational stability and preserve product pricing. At the same time, they must address long-term challenges by transforming their operations and making bold investments to integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

Echoing this view, Standing Vice Chairman Kieu Huynh Son of HAMEE noted that amid current price volatility, many businesses are having to accept reduced profit margins. However, he added that in the near future, opportunities will open up for companies that are able to maintain stability.

Such resilience, he said, helps firms demonstrate reliability to clients, strengthen long-term partnerships, and unlock new opportunities. In addition, Vietnam has in recent years been regarded as a safe and stable destination for global investors, further amplifying these prospects.

According to economist Vo Tri Thanh, in an increasingly uncertain world, challenges and opportunities go hand in hand, making risk management a critical priority for businesses. From a long-term perspective, he noted, opportunities are emerging for the industrial sector as a whole, and for mechanical and electrical enterprises in particular.

He added that many countries are returning to industrial policy frameworks. In Vietnam, the Government has approved key policies under the Law on Key Industries, focusing on encouraging domestic manufacturing of priority industrial products and developing supporting industries.

Moreover, with the expansion of urban railway systems, especially in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, significant opportunities are opening up for mechanical and electrical enterprises.

Addressing participation in public investment projects, First Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Trong of HAMEE expressed hope that technologies and equipment developed by Vietnamese enterprises would be used more extensively in public projects. He noted that the competitiveness and adaptability of Vietnam’s small and medium-sized enterprises remain strong, enabling them to navigate current challenges, particularly with continued support from the government and Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

By Thanh Dung - Translated by Anh Quan