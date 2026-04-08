Tay Ninh approves three industrial parks, establishes three industrial clusters

The Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee granted in-principle approval for the development of three industrial parks and issued decisions to establish three industrial clusters in the province.

Tay Ninh provincial leaders present investment approval and establishment decisions to representatives of industrial parks and clusters.

The approved industrial parks include Tran Anh – Tan Phu Industrial Park (Phase 2), An Thanh Industrial Park (Phase 1), and Long Hau Industrial Park (Phase 2 expansion). The province also announced the establishment of three industrial clusters: Tan Binh 2, Binh Hoa Nam 1, and Binh Hoa Nam 2.

These newly approved and established industrial zones are expected to expand industrial development space, enhance the province’s competitiveness, and attract further investment. The projects are anticipated to drive infrastructure development, create jobs, and contribute significantly to local economic growth.

Provincial leaders witness the signing of a VND2.8-trillion cooperation agreement between Agribank’s Bac Long An Branch and Thang Loi Homes JSC.

Within the framework of the forum, a series of cooperation agreements between banks and businesses, as well as among enterprises, were signed, totaling trillions of Vietnamese dong. Notable deals included a VND2.8-trillion investment cooperation agreement between Agribank’s Bac Long An Branch and Thang Loi Homes JSC, and a roughly VND2.1-trillion partnership between Agribank Insurance’s HCMC Branch and Central Construction JSC. In addition, several companies signed investment agreements in industrial parks and clusters, with values ranging from tens to hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Le Van Han, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, praised the business community for its role in generating added value, creating jobs, and contributing to the State budget, thereby supporting the province’s socio-economic development. Despite ongoing challenges, he noted, enterprises have proactively adapted, maintained production, embraced technological innovation, and strengthened governance capacity.

At the forum, the Tay Ninh Business Association presented a symbolic VND500 million donation to support social welfare initiatives to the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Reaffirming the principle that “the success of enterprises is the success of the province,” the provincial leader pledged that Tay Ninh would continue to provide substantive support to businesses, promptly address obstacles, improve the investment climate, enhance governance quality, and create favorable conditions for enterprises to confidently invest, expand production, and achieve long-term growth.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Thuy Doan