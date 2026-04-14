Overseas buyers increasingly turn to Vietnam for supply

International importers are increasingly looking to source products from Vietnam, driven by growing demand across key markets such as Mexico, Taiwan (China) and the United States.

As of April 13, the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported a notable rise in demand from overseas partners seeking Vietnamese suppliers.

In Mexico, the Vietnam Trade Office has been working with local authorities and trade promotion organizations to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Key product groups of mutual interest include Arabica coffee, high-quality cocoa, tropical fruits, processed foods and cold-chain logistics services.

Similarly, in the Taiwan market, demand for Vietnamese consumer goods is on the rise. For instance, Welgood has reached out through the Vietnam Trade Office in Taipei to find manufacturers capable of supplying approximately 20,000 vacuum flasks for export.

Multiple Vietnamese product groups attract strong interest from global buyers. Illustrative photo: SGGP

In the United States, Walmart has recognized Vietnam’s strong supply capacity, particularly in processed agricultural products, value-added foods, and consumer goods. The retail giant is therefore expanding its search for suppliers in these categories. Meanwhile, the Vietnam Trade Office in San Francisco is implementing trade promotion programs focused on key sectors such as seafood, processed agricultural products, textiles and garments, wooden furniture, packaging, handicrafts and logistics.

This sector-based approach is expected to better align with market demand and improve the effectiveness of trade connections.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong