City leaders seek solutions to ease construction material bottlenecks

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation inspected three stone quarries to assess supply capacity and propose solutions to challenges in construction material exploitation for key projects.

On April 10, a survey team from the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council conducted field inspections at three quarries, Nui Ong Trinh, Khe Suoi Ngot – Suoi Ngot (operated by Viet Chau Company Limited), and Lot 14 in Chau Pha Commune.

The survey supports oversight of the management, exploitation, and supply of construction materials, particularly for public investment projects. Initial findings showed that the quarries generally meet requirements in terms of reserves, capacity, and environmental protection, while maintaining safety standards.

Mr. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, leads the survey.

However, businesses reported several challenges, including land-related procedures, adjustments to mining capacity, rising demand pressures, and increasingly strict environmental and transportation regulations.

Committee leaders acknowledged these concerns and said they will compile recommendations for review, aiming to propose solutions to relevant authorities, especially regarding legal procedures, environmental management, and material transport.

By Cam Nuong, Chau Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong