Resolving pending issues in HCMC to generate tens of thousands of billion dong

If pending issues in HCMC are effectively resolved, it will help generate tens of thousands of billion dong for the economy in 2025, according to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

At the online conference held in Hanoi on January 8, connected to all 63 centrally-run cities and provinces across the nation, to review operations of the Government and local administrations in 2024 and sketch out tasks for 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Government and the Prime Minister to support the city in resolving these pending issues to help release resources for the economy, he said.

The chairman was speaking at the online conference held in Hanoi on January 8, connected to all 63 centrally-run cities and provinces across the nation, to review operations of the Government and local administrations in 2024 and sketch out tasks for 2025.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai stated that the city will pay attention to key directions, tasks, and breakthrough solutions for socio-economic development in 2025. The city also sincerely thanks the central leaders and agencies for their attention, leadership, and close guidance, which have supported the city, helping it achieve good results and contributing to the success of the country. In terms of growth, Ho Chi Minh City achieved a growth rate of 7.17 percent, with budget revenue reaching approximately VND508,000 billion.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee also stressed that the city has received significant attention, leadership, and guidance, which have helped it resolve difficulties and obstacles. Therefore, many long-delayed projects have been restarted, completed, and put into operation, such as Metro Line 1.

Several transportation projects in the city were completed and inaugurated by the end of 2024. Many large-scale projects have been prepared and approved by the competent authorities, including the International Financial Center, the urban railway system development project, Can Gio International Transshipment Port, Ring Road 4, and Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway. These are strategic infrastructure projects in the region.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, the Prime Minister and the Steering Committee for Resolving Difficulties in Long-Delayed Projects (Committee 1568) met with Ho Chi Minh City to address bottlenecks in numerous large-scale projects that have stalled for years, aiming to achieve double-digit growth in 2025.

For the tasks in 2025, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City said that the city has identified 2025 as the year to accelerate progress and strive to complete and exceed all socio-economic targets. The city is preparing the necessary conditions for the new term, with the goal of achieving double-digit growth. To implement this goal, in 2025, the city will focus on 22 targets with 9 groups of tasks and solutions. Among these, there are five key tasks that need to be prioritized.

First, the city will seriously implement the organization and restructuring of the apparatus according to instructions by the Central, associated with the restructuring of functions and tasks, the civil service workforce, and strong digital transformation to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Second, in 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on resolving outstanding projects and constructions, including public and private sectors, to mobilize at least VND620,000 billion, ensuring a growth rate of 10 percent and above.

Third, Ho Chi Minh City has urgently implemented the city’s master plan, which was approved by the Prime Minister in 2025, to carry out key projects such as the International Financial Center, the urban railway system development project, Can Gio International Transshipment Port, Ring Road 4, Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and the completion of Ring Road 3 by the end of 2025.

Fourth, the city will urgently complete and put the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startups Center into operation, associated with promoting the activities of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) of Ho Chi Minh City under the World Economic Forum network. The city will also collaborate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to put the Southern National Center for Science and Technology Innovation into operation.

Fifth, the city will focus on preparing and implementing the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), as well as other major holidays and the congresses of the Party at all levels. The city will also study policies on tuition exemptions, comprehensive healthcare, and social welfare programs.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Ho Chi Minh City also proposed to the Government, the Prime Minister, and the chairpersons of the two economic region councils of the Red River Delta and the Southeast region to conduct research and propose mechanisms and policies to promote regional linkage and resources of both regions to contribute more than 50 percent to the country's GDP, helping the nation confidently enter a new era.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh