Residents in central province earn millions daily by picking wild strawberries

Residents in the Central Province of Quang Binh earn millions every day by picking wild strawberries in the local forest in the mountain range.

Every year, from January to February of the lunar calendar, people in the communes of Quang Chau, Quang Kim, Quang Hop, and Quang Phu of Quang Trach District all wander through the forests from dawn to dusk to pick wild strawberries to sell to traders.

In the past, this was also the time when local inhabitants had more free time after harvesting, people went up the mountains to pick ripe berries to sell at the markets in exchange for rice for meals.

Every year when strawberries are ripe, from dawn, people in the Hoanh Son range go up the mountain to pick strawberries.

37 year old Pham Thi Lieu who has 20 years of experience picking strawberries, said that this year's strawberry season has a good price, each can sell for VND50,000, every day her three siblings go picking until about 4:00 p.m. Traders proposed to pay more than VND3 million which is enough to buy rice and books for her children.

Ms. Chu Thi Hanh revealed that in recent years, thanks to the good price of strawberries, local inhabitants earn from VND15 million (US$608) to VND 25 million each crop. Some people even earned up to VND30 million if they found a high-yield strawberry area.

Thanks to strawberry picking, many families said their livelihood is better than before. For example, Ms. Lieu's family was able to buy a breeding cow in the 2021 strawberry season. Ms. Lieu added by saving from the strawberry season, her family could build a new house.

Today, to preserve strawberries in the Hoanh Son range, people in the area have brought strawberries home to grow them indoors for breeding.

Local man Tran Van Nam in Quang Hop commune said that he planted 20 mulberry roots with 30 square meters of land and during the past 3 years, he earned VND10 million for each crop from selling strawberries each year. He was delighted saying that this year, he planted an additional 100 more strawberry trees.

Chairman of Quang Kim Commune People's Committee Chu Viet Dung said that in the past, mulberry and myrtle trees grew a lot. However, in recent years, many forest areas have been cleared to plant acacia and eucalyptus, so there are fewer types of forest trees in Hoanh Son.

Currently, some people have planted the two kinds of trees in their gardens. The commune government also promotes propaganda to help people understand the values of forests, so they can join hands to protect jungles.

By Minh Phong – Translated By Anh Quan