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German, Vietnamese firms sign wood processing venture in Gia Lai

SGGP

A German company and a Gia Lai-based firm have signed an agreement to jointly invest in a wood processing and furniture manufacturing project in Gia Lai Province.

GERMANY.jpg
At the meeting between Germany's Göpfert Möbelteile GmbH and Phu Tai Bioenergy Joint Stock Company. Photo: SGGP

The Gia Lai Province People's Committee recently met with Germany's Göpfert Möbelteile GmbH and Phu Tai Bioenergy Joint Stock Company of Gia Lai to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in wood processing and furniture manufacturing.

At the meeting, Göpfert Möbelteile GmbH and Phu Tai Bioenergy Joint Stock Company signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint venture for the investment and construction of the Viet Duc Industrial Wood Factory.

The joint venture project is expected to produce about 1 million cubic meters of industrial wood panels (MDF/Okal) and 20,000 furniture products for the domestic and export markets, including Germany.

Gia Lai Province People's Committee Chairman Pham Anh Tuan urged the companies to promptly finalize their joint venture plan, capital contribution structure, production technology, target markets, and project implementation schedule. He also emphasized the application of advanced processing technologies, energy-saving solutions, and compliance with environmental protection and export standards.

The chairman also directed provincial agencies and departments to support investor connections, provide guidance on investment procedures, and facilitate surveys of raw material areas and project locations.

Göpfert Maschinen GmbH is an internationally leading and globally active manufacturer of machines for processing corrugated board.

By Xuan Huyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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wood processing venture industrial wood panels furniture products domestic and export markets wood processing furniture manufacturing

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