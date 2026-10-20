New welfare project launched to support workers in Ho Chi Minh City

A new social welfare project was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on Oct 20 to support workers with essential goods at 5 to 15 percent discounts, boosting living standards and connecting local manufacturers with trade unions.

Representatives of the participating organizations sign an agreement and launch a social welfare project to support workers.

A new social welfare project designed to improve the living conditions of workers was officially launched through a signing ceremony held by the Vietnam Brand Development Research Center under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of October 20.

Phan Thi My Yen, President of the Vietnam Brand Development Research Center, stated that the center initiated the project aiming to improve workers' morale, stabilize their living conditions, and support businesses in achieving sustainable development and operational efficiency.

Under the initiative, workers will gain access to essential consumer goods, food, and personal care products of verified origin at discounted prices. The project also serves as a bridge connecting Vietnamese manufacturers, trade unions, and consumers, targeting price reductions of approximately 5 percent to 15 percent below market rates for workers.

The project will collaborate with grassroots trade unions and enterprises across industrial zones and export processing zones to assess demand, compile orders, and organize deliveries tailored to practical conditions.

The project management board will work alongside the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor in networking, communications, and promoting welfare programs. Meanwhile, the Vietnam Business Trade Promotion and Investment Joint Stock Company will handle implementation, supplier connections, and operational coordination.

Additionally, the project aims to co-organize support activities for workers, including worker trade fairs, the "Tet Sum Vay" (Reunion Tet) program, "Workers' Month," and zero-dong booths.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh