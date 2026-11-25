Vinachem and the Vietnam Chemicals Agency today opened VINACHEM EXPO – CAC VIETNAM 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 400 domestic and international exhibitors.

On November 25, in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), in coordination with the Vietnam Chemicals Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, inaugurated an international exhibition on the chemical industry, agrochemicals, and plant protection products.

Visitors at the exhibitions. Photo: SGGP

Officially titled VINACHEM EXPO – CAC VIETNAM 2026, the exhibition runs from November 25 to 27 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan My Ward. Featuring more than 400 booths from domestic and international enterprises across multiple countries and territories, the event showcases products spanning industrial chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, plant protection products, biotechnology, and manufacturing raw materials and equipment.

Director Phung Manh Ngoc of the Vietnam Chemicals Agency stated that the chemical industry is considered a foundational and pivotal economic-technical sector, contributing directly to the nation’s industrialization and modernization. The strong presence of both domestic and international enterprises at the exhibition underscores the appeal of the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam Chemicals Agency Director Phung Manh Ngoc expressed his hope that through the networking activities at the exhibition, Vietnamese chemical enterprises will enhance their competitiveness, embrace innovation, and seize collaborative opportunities to gradually integrate more deeply into the global value chain.

Director Duong Duc Huy of the Department of Plant Production and Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment stated that Vietnam’s agricultural sector is undergoing a significant transformation shifting focus beyond mere increases in productivity and output toward enhanced quality, higher added value, economic efficiency, and sustainability.

According to the sector’s development plan for 2026, the crop production sub-sector aims for a growth rate of over 3 percent and an export value exceeding US$35 billion. Achieving these targets hinges on the effective management and use of fertilizers and plant protection products.

Director Duong Duc Huy said that Vietnam had 157 types of fertilizers registered for circulation as of late 2025, spanning 29,154 commercial product names across more than 2,100 registered organizations and individuals. Meanwhile, the national list of permitted plant protection products comprises 521 active ingredients across 5,985 commercial names, with biological active ingredients accounting for 25.3 percent of the total.

Leaders of the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the business community by actively incorporating industry feedback and fostering a favorable environment for production and trade, while ensuring strict compliance with legal regulations. The dialogue also provided an opportunity for regulators to gather input from enterprises and industry associations as authorities draft and refine legislation on crop production and plant protection.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan