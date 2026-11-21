Ho Chi Minh City is launching a year-end stimulus campaign that blends retail, e-commerce, digital payments, and entertainment into a single ecosystem, aiming to boost consumer spending and accelerate the city’s digital economy.

From bustling neighborhood alleyways to the glow of smartphone screens, Ho Chi Minh City is reimagining itself as a borderless marketplace before the year ends throwing its doors open to shoppers from afar. Historically, the city’s year-end shopping rush depended on brick-and-mortar stalls clustering together in one place at a set time, channeling consumer demand into a single and concentrated wave.

Ho Chi Minh City is channeling this spirit through a comprehensive year-end stimulus program spanning the period leading up to the 2027 Lunar New Year with the title "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City." The initiative features 57 events and promotional activities, bringing together over 100 brands.

In previous years, shopping and promotions often took place in one location, while product showcases and consumer experiences occurred elsewhere. This year, the city is integrating five key market sectors into a single ecosystem such as retail, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments, and digital-driven demand stimulation. Commercial offers are now seamlessly woven together with consumer experiences and media outreach. The goal is to boost purchasing power, drive consumption, and help businesses expand their market reach during the peak season.

Core marketplace functions, including payments, logistics, social media marketing, and visitor services, are powered by a coalition of major partners such as Vikki, Vietcombank, MSB, MoMo, VNPAY, ZaloPay, Grab, TikTok, Vietjet, Got It, and Mastercard. Acting as the "market organizer," the government has played a direct role in bridging banks with payment intermediaries and connecting domestic fintech firms with global players. The initiative gives consumers greater choice while enabling enterprises and small merchants to boost brand visibility, expand their customer base, and drive sales.

The campaign serves as a practical rollout of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Across 57 events, more than 100 participating brands have integrated digital tools into every stage of operations, from product development and marketing to distribution and logistics. As a result, Resolution 57 has moved off the page and into every QR code and consumer order.

Against this backdrop, "Vibrant HCMC" serves as a launchpad for a new operational model in which production, distribution, logistics, and payments work together seamlessly to align supply with demand. By bringing financial institutions, banks, and technology firms into a shared ecosystem alongside businesses and consumers, the city creates high value investment opportunities that draw fresh capital. Looking ahead, Ho Chi Minh City could establish seed capital channels, leveraging local financial funds and its planned international financial center to diversify capital inflows for both the city and the broader economy.

If this borderless marketplace succeeds in establishing a new model for commerce, uniting sellers, buyers, financial intermediaries, and global investors in a single ecosystem, the digital economy could account for 30 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2030.

By Nguyen Quan Cat - Translated by Anh Quan