November rulebook: Foreign employers face new hiring, reporting duties

Many new policies will take effect from November 2026, notably rules on recruitment and management of Vietnamese working for foreign entities and individuals in Vietnam.

Semiconductor circuit boards are manufactured at UMC Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Tan Truong Industrial Park, Cam Giang Commune, Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese Government issued a Decree effective on November 15, requiring foreign organisations and individuals that need Vietnamese workers to notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email, specifying the job position and headcount.

Foreign organisations and individuals must also publicly post recruitment information for Vietnamese workers on the National Employment Exchange at https://vieclam.gov.vn, other lawful job portals or their own official website.

They must recruit Vietnamese workers directly. At their request, the managing agency or organisation will select and refer candidates based on the job description provided.

Under the decree, they must notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email within 10 working days of signing a labour contract with a Vietnamese worker, stating the worker’s full name, personal identification number, job position and start date.

Other decrees set out 15 groups of investment and business sectors subject to security and order conditions, administrative penalties for lottery business and data, and new rules on automobile use standards and norms, universal preschool education for children aged 5- 6, compulsory education, and literacy.

Vietnamplus