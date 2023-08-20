Repatriation of forward Paollo's remains

Following the completion of necessary formalities, the remains of the forward Paollo Madeira Oliveira left Ho Chi Minh City to be transported back to his home country on the afternoon of August 19.

The arrival of his body in Portugal is anticipated on the afternoon of August 20.

The Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club (HAGL FC) fanpage shared: "On the afternoon of August 19, representatives from HAGL FC, along with members of the HAGL Southern Fan Club hailing from HCMC, Long An, Tien Giang, Dak Lak, Vung Tau, and Gia Lai, bid a farewell to forward Paollo as his journey back to his homeland began.

As per the flight schedule, on the afternoon of August 20, it is anticipated that Paollo's remains will arrive in the capital city of Lisbon (Portugal), where his mother, wife, and relatives await his homecoming. His gentle smile will always remain in everyone's memories."

Paollo was one of the three members of HAGL FC who tragically lost their lives in a road accident while traveling from Dak Lak to Pleiku on August 12. This tragic incident has profoundly shaken the entire football community across the country. Subsequently, both the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA extended their condolences to HAGL FC for this irreplaceable loss.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, Dr. Dao Trong Tri was laid to rest in his hometown of An Khe (Gia Lai) on August 14, and Assistant Coach Duong Minh Ninh's cremation took place in Dak Lak on August 16. As for the remains of forward Paollo, they were entrusted to the Hoang Anh Gia Lai University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital in Pleiku.

On the evening of August 15, a memorial service was held by the HAGL FC to honor the player, followed by the transportation of Paollo's body to HCMC. On August 19, upon the completion of all necessary procedures, his remains were repatriated to Portugal.