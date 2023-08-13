VFF extends condolences to HAGL Football Club’s members killed in car accident

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the VPF on the evening of August 12 expressed their condolences to the HAGL Club and the families of the club’s members who died in a car accident in the afternoon of the same day.

On the morning of August 13, Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF)'s leaders traveled to the central highlands province of Pleiku to offer condolences to the Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) Football Club and the families of the victims of the fatal car crash.

The President of the VFFTran Quoc Tuan also sent a condolences letter to the families of the deceased members and the HAGL Football Club.

Former head coach of the Vietnam National Football Team, Park Hang-seo expressed that he was deeply saddened by the car crash that killed three members of the HAGL Football Club. He hoped everyone would overcome this loss soon.

Many coaches and football players across the country have extended their condolences to the HAGL Football Club. The incident is a big loss to the Vietnamese Football and Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club.

On August 13, Mr. Khuat Viet Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee led a working delegation to arrive at an accident scene and to check and investigate to try to determine what happened.

The delegation from the National Traffic Safety Committee had a working session with local authorities to report the traffic accident.

At the meeting, the Chu Puh District’s Police Department determined the primary cause of the traffic accident was due to driver Dinh Tien Binh of a truck with license plate No. 81H-027.60. He was driving in an unsafe manner, lacking proper attention, resulting in a direct collision with the tail of the car with license plate No. 81A-004.70 carrying HAGL football club members), causing a loss of steering control. The truck then collided with the left side of the oncoming lane car with license plate: 81A-004.70, leading to the accident.

On the afternoon of August 12, a serious accident occurred involving three vehicles on Ho Chi Minh Road, passing through Ia Hru commune in Chu Puh District. Among the four people in the car carrying HAGL football club members, three were killed, including striker Paollo Madeira Oliveira, assistant coach Duong Minh Ninh, and doctor Dao Trong Tri. Driver Nguyen Tu Sinh was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.