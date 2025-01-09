Renovation project of martyrs' monument inaugurated in HCMC

The renovation and upgrade project of statues of People's Armed Forces Hero, martyr Tran Van On, and martyr Quach Thi Trang at Bach Tung Diep Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 was inaugurated on January 8.

Delegates and youth attend the inauguration ceremony for the renovation and upgrade project of the statue of martyr Quach Thi Trang at Bach Tung Diep Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 75th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students and the Vietnam Students’ Association (VSA) (January 9, 1950 - 2025).

The project was carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Students' Association, in collaboration with the Party Committee and the People's Committee of District 1, universities, academies, and colleges in the city.

At the memorial dedicated to People's Armed Forces Hero, martyr Tran Van On (Photo: SGGP)

The renovated and completed items of the project include the renovation of the area around the statues and the installation of a digital information board introducing the biographies of martyrs Tran Van On and Quach Thi Trang.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Students' Association organized the "Chin Thang Gieng (the 9th day of the first lunar month)" journey featuring a series of activities such as visiting traditional historical sites, paying visits, and expressing gratitude to the pioneers of the student movement, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh