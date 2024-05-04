Relief rain continues in HCMC, Southern Vietnam

Thu Duc City after the early-morning rain on May 4

The forecast predicts that throughout today, more areas in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions will witness rain showers after enduring several consecutive days of intense heat.

At 4:30 a.m. on May 4, Ho Chi Minh City experienced a prolonged downpour lasting approximately 15-20 minutes. Following the rain, some areas became cooler, while others did not receive much relief. The morning temperature hovered around 28 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological experts, some areas in the Southern region have seen rain, but these are just early signs of the transitioning seasons. It is not until mid-May that the rainy season begins in the Southern region.

From this evening into tonight, May 4, the rainfall intensity and coverage are expected to increase significantly compared to yesterday. The forecast suggests that nearly half of the Southern region may experience rain showers, with some areas experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. As the region transitions seasons, precautions against extreme weather phenomena during the rain, such as thunderstorms and whirlwinds, are advised for Southern localities.

"In the afternoon and evening of May 4, the Central Highlands and Southern regions are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms, with some areas receiving heavy rainfall ranging from 20-40mm, and localized amounts exceeding 70mm," noted the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in their early morning bulletin on May 4.

For the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province, experts have forecasted the return of rain showers this afternoon, possibly extending into tomorrow, with intermittent showers expected over the next ten days. Consequently, from now until May 14, Hanoi and the Northern region will enjoy relatively cooler and more comfortable weather, with maximum temperatures reaching only around 33-35 degrees Celsius, without the intense heat experienced in the recent past.

On today and tomorrow, May 5, the Central and Central Highlands regions are forecasted to experience strong rain and thunderstorms. According to the national weather bureau, the nationwide heatwave is expected to subside starting tomorrow, May 5 although it is temporary in the Northern and Central regions.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan