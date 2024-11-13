Regulations on coordination for construction management suggested to be amended

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has just proposed the municipal People's Committee review and amend the regulations on coordination for construction management in the city.

Residents carry out documents required for property registration at the Land Registration Office in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment proposed the HCMC People's Committee delegate the Construction Department to review regulations on coordination for construction management in the city in accordance with decision No.17/2024 dated April 1, 2024, issued by the People's Committee, and current provisions of land law.

Additionally, the HCMC People's Committee should assign the Chairpersons of the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to strengthen solutions for construction order management and impose penalties for the violations in accordance with the coordinated management regulations of construction order in HCMC.

Local authorities must proactively provide information to the HCMC Land Registration Office and its district-level branches on construction permits, administrative violation records, penalty decisions, or necessary measures to prevent further violations related to construction order.

They need also to direct collectives and individuals who are responsible for managing construction orders to review cases with violation records or penalty decisions. If deemed necessary, they submit reports to the city’s Land Registration Office and its district-level branches to apply preventive measures.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the HCMC Land Registration Office inspects the current status of properties when implementing registration procedures for changes in ownership or construction works attached to land has caused delays and bottlenecks in handling paperwork, leading to complaints, grievances, and lawsuits.

In early November 2024, the Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment sent a document to the Land Registration Offices across the city to urge them to improve the inspection of the current status of properties and construction works when issuing certificates to residents.

By Duc Trung, Dang Truc – Translated by Kim Khanh