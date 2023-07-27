Regulation on management, temporary use of sidewalks, part of roads issued

HCMC People’s Committee yesterday introduced Decision No.32/2023/QD-UBND on the management and temporary use of pavements and a part of roads.



Effective as of September 1, 2023, this legal document replaces Decision No.74/2008/QD-UBND, also by HCMC People’s Committee.

Accordingly, when using sidewalks and a part of roads for a short time, it is necessary to save at least 1.5m on the former for pedestrians and 2 lanes in each direction on the latter for vehicles to move.

Individuals and organizations wishing to use these traffic facilities are responsible for maintaining traffic order and safety as well as paying fee as regulated.

HCMC People’s Committee stipulates five cases of temporary sidewalk use without the need for a permission:

_organizing a wedding or funeral and parking lots to serve these events

_organizing service provision and commercial activities

_organizing parking lots for 2-wheel vehicles free of charge

_installing utilities to serve public transport and other temporary or fixed structures to serve traffic purposes on pavements, median strips, and traffic islands

_allocating special lanes for bicycles.

The four following cases must have a permit for operation:

_organizing cultural activities or events to propagandize new policies and directions of the Party and the Government’s laws

_organizing 2-wheel vehicle parking lots for cultural activities

_organizing transfer points for materials and waste when constructing a building

_organizing paid parking lots.

The three following cases are allowed to temporarily use a part of roads:

_organizing cultural activities and car parking lots for them

_organizing transfer points for domestic waste of urban environmental sanitation enterprises

_organizing paid parking lots.

The HCMC Department of Transport is in charge of administrating and working with HCMC Finance Department and related state units to develop a fee rating list for the temporary use of sidewalks and a part of roads. This list will be sent to HCMC People’s Committee before submitting to HCMC People’s Council for consideration and approval.