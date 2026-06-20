HCMC leader visits volunteers participating in “Digital Summer” campaign

On June 20, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visited the “Digital Summer” volunteer team and a group supporting community digital transformation teams as they carried out their duties in Cau Kieu Ward.

The delegation visits the “Digital Summer” volunteer team at the Public Administrative Service Center of Cau Kieu Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Joining the Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and the delegation of the city's officials were Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai.

At the Public Administrative Service Center of Cau Kieu Ward, members of the “Digital Summer” volunteer team provided dedicated assistance to residents at application reception counters, guiding them in using smartphones, accessing digital platforms, completing online applications, and carrying out administrative procedures through electronic services.

The volunteers also assisted Party members in completing four administrative procedures on digital platforms, helping facilitate the implementation of public services in the digital environment.

The delegation presents gifts to encourage members of the “Digital Summer” volunteer team.

The delegation also learned about the “Digitizing Historical Sites” project implemented by local youth volunteers.

At Dong Ba Primary School, where members of the community digital transformation team were assisting residents in installing and using essential digital applications such as the HCMC Digital Citizen app, VNeID, VssID, and eTax Mobile, the delegation highly commended the pioneering spirit of young volunteers in supporting local authorities’ grassroots digital transformation efforts.

During the visits, Mr. Le Quoc Phong and members of the delegation extended their encouragement to the volunteers and acknowledged the contributions of the city’s youth in helping residents and Party members access and effectively utilize digital platforms, thereby contributing to the development of a digital government and a digital society at the grassroots level.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong speaks with members of the community digital transformation team at Dong Ba Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)

479 “Digital Summer” volunteer teams deployed across 168 wards, communes and special zones include 8,165 Youth Union members, young people and students. The teams assist residents and Party members in using online public services, completing digital administrative procedures, improving digital literacy, applying artificial intelligence (AI), digitizing documents, and cleaning and standardizing data. After 10 days of implementation, the campaign has organized 355 training and outreach sessions, reaching 20,325 residents and Party members.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh