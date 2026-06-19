Ho Chi Minh City

Multiple components of An Phu Interchange to open to traffic from July 2026

SGGPO

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) announced that the An Phu Interchange project is approximately 78 percent complete.

The entire project is expected to be finished by April 30, 2027, provided the remaining land clearance work is completed as scheduled.

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Several components of the An Phu Interchange are scheduled to open to traffic starting in July 2026.

According to the TCIP, several key components will be gradually opened to traffic in the coming months, helping ease congestion at the eastern gateway of HCMC.

The N4 Bridge, which connects the Giong Ong To Bridge to Mai Chi Tho Boulevard via a right-turn route, is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of July 2026.

By the end of September 2026, the N1.1 and N1.3 bridges are slated to enter service, facilitating traffic from Mai Chi Tho Boulevard turning left onto the access road to the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

Meanwhile, the N1.2 Bridge and the expansion of Luong Dinh Cua Street, on the section between Mai Chi Tho Boulevard and Nguyen Hoang Street, are expected to be completed by the end of April 2027. The project's central tower and landscaped green spaces are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Regarding the Binh Tien Bridge and Road project, stretching from Pham Van Chi Street to Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, the TCIP said the HCMC People's Committee approved the project's feasibility study in March 2026.

The investor is currently finalizing detailed construction designs and related procedures, aiming to begin construction in the third quarter of 2026 and complete the project in 2028.

The TCIP noted that approximately 441 households and organizations will be affected by the project and require compensation and land acquisition. In addition, numerous technical infrastructure systems, including electricity, water supply, and telecommunications networks, must be relocated to facilitate construction.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) An Phu Interchange traffic infrastructure

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