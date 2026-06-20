Ho Chi Minh City cuts business compliance costs by 22 percent

Ho Chi Minh City is making it easier to do business, slashing compliance costs by 22 percent in a move aimed at boosting competitiveness and easing burdens on local enterprises.

Ho Chi Minh City has expanded online public services, eased administrative burdens and unlocked more than VND206 trillion in stalled investment capital as part of efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 68 on private sector development.

Compliance expenses for enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have been lowered by 22 percent (Illustrative photo: Hoang Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a report to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the implementation of Resolution 68, issued by the Politburo on May 4, 2025, regarding private sector development.

In administrative reform, Ho Chi Minh City has provided online public services for 2,042 of its 2,198 administrative procedures, reaching a rate of 93 percent. Through two rounds of reviews in 2025, the city approved plans to simplify 55,810 administrative procedures. The reductions and simplifications lowered compliance costs from VND78.8 billion (US$3,.15 million) to VND61 billion, equivalent to a decrease of 22.49 percent.

In the credit sector, as of June 15, a total of 19 commercial banks had joined a business support credit package for 2026, disbursing VND260.55 trillion to 66,775 customers. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City approved 15 interest-rate support projects with total investment capital of VND2.069 trillion.

The city also resolved difficulties facing all 838 stalled projects, unlocking more than VND206 trillion in capital and over 17,000 hectares of land. In the first six months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 28,717 newly established businesses, up 20 percent year-on-year.

The city recommended the early issuance of legal frameworks for emerging economic models such as the sharing economy and carbon markets. It also called for stronger policies to support digital transformation among exporting businesses and improvements to the quality of online public service infrastructure to better support the private sector.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan