HCMC to launch disaster monitoring software in September

HCMC is developing disaster monitoring software expected to be put into operation in September 2026.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been advancing digital transformation in disaster prevention and control efforts, including the development of a disaster prevention and response application and a disaster monitoring software system for Ho Chi Minh City. The disaster monitoring software is expected to be put into operation in September 2026.

The statement was made at a press conference on Ho Chi Minh City’s socio-economic situation held on June 18.

HCMC will launch disaster monitoring software in September. (Photo: SGGP)

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Department of Agriculture and Environment have issued plans, directives, response scenarios, and official documents assigning specific tasks to agencies, units, and localities to proactively prepare for and respond to natural disasters, including high tides and heavy rainfall.

Disaster forecasts and warning information have also been continuously disseminated through the website of the City Civil Defense Command and the city's disaster prevention mobile application, enabling authorities to take timely management measures while helping residents stay updated on potential risks.

The department is currently maintaining and repairing irrigation infrastructure at six projects with a total investment of VND58.628 billion (US$2.2 million) from the state budget. In addition, it is coordinating with relevant agencies and localities in regulating the operation of the Dau Tieng Reservoir, the Tri An Hydropower Reservoir, and other reservoirs in the city to ensure the safety of hydraulic structures, proactively mitigate downstream flooding, and prevent situations in which high tides and heavy rainfall coincide with reservoir water releases.

A 52.92-hectare site proposed for HCMC Strategic Technology Center

Mr. Le Thanh Nhan, Head of the Investment Promotion Division under the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the press conference on June 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Thanh Nhan, Head of the Investment Promotion Division under the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City, said that in order to attract FDI, HCMC is proactively making comprehensive preparations in terms of development space, technical infrastructure, and investor selection mechanisms.

In addition to the existing hi-tech park, the 194.84-hectare expansion area in Long Phuoc Ward, which was recently approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 1061, is being urgently implemented.

The area is oriented to develop into a new-generation high-tech park model, integrating modern digital infrastructure, green infrastructure, and research and innovation spaces to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050. It will serve as a strategic land reserve for HCMC to attract projects in core technologies, foundational technologies, and leading global technology corporations.

In addition, the Management Board is coordinating with Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) to urgently complete a planning proposal to restructure the 52.92-hectare site at Lots 16-17 in the former Thu Duc City in accordance with the integrated “green - clean - digital” standards.

The site has been proposed to develop the Ho Chi Minh City Strategic Technology Center, consisting of three large-scale functional zones, including a 16.92-hectare high-tech production and testing zone; a 24.4-hectare AI high-tech service zone and data center; and a 7.79-hectare zone for training, research, and technology enterprise incubation.

The project has been identified as a core initiative in the city's high-tech development strategy.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh