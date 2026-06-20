Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC honors 95 outstanding Cultural and Happy Families

SGGPO

On June 20, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Union organized the Happy Family Festival and honored 95 outstanding Cultural and Happy Families in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam Family Day (June 28, 2001 – 2026).

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Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Union Le Tuan Anh and delegates offer gifts to families. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event held at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Area in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Union, Nguyen Vinh Kha, noted that over the past 25 years, Vietnam Family Day has become an occasion for people to cherish their families, preserve family traditions, promote humane values, and reaffirm the vital role of the family in the cause of national construction and development.

Over the years, the city’s Youth Union chapters at all levels have continuously renewed the content and formats of their activities, creating opportunities for young people to acquire knowledge and skills in family building, child-rearing, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. At the same time, they have honored exemplary young families, helping to spread positive values throughout the community.

In 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Union received 98 nominations for the title of Outstanding Cultural and Happy Family. Following a thorough evaluation process, the organization decided to honor and present certificates of merit to 95 families that met the selection criteria. These families have made significant contributions to the community and demonstrated outstanding achievements in preserving happy and harmonious family lives.

As part of the Happy Family Festival, a wide range of activities were organized, creating a space for families, members, and young people across the city to experience, connect, and bond together. These included an exhibition area showcasing images and propaganda materials highlighting the fine traditional values of Vietnamese families; a space for preserving meaningful moments; music exchanges; pottery-making and to he (a traditional Vietnamese toy figurine made from glutinous rice powder) workshops; and the Young Family Meal cooking contest, among other activities.

With the aim of creating a platform for Youth Union members and young people across the city to share their perspectives and spread positive messages about marriage, family, childbirth, and child-rearing, while also proposing practical initiatives and solutions, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Population Agency to launch the 2026 Youth Initiatives in Addressing Low Birth Rate Issues Contest.

The contest features two main categories, including the communication video competition themed City Youth and Messages on Low Birth Rates and the Youth Initiatives in Addressing Low Birth Rate Issues competition.

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The families honored at the event (Photo: SGGP)
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Families join the to he (a traditional Vietnamese toy figurine made from glutinous rice powder) workshop. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates perform the launching ceremony of the contest. (Photo: SGGP)
By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Cultural and Happy Families Vietnam Family Day Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Union “Happy Family” Festival

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