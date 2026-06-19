Ho Chi Minh City

Revolutionary press accompanies HCMC’s armed forces

SGGP

On June 18, the HCMC High Command held a meeting with representatives of press agencies and signed a coordination regulation on propaganda activities to mark the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).

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Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Major General Pham Nhu Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, extended his congratulations to journalists. He also acknowledged the close cooperation of press agencies in disseminating information on local military and defense tasks, as well as the activities of the city’s armed forces over the past period.

Representatives of central and Ho Chi Minh City press agencies exchanged views and proposed solutions to enhance the effectiveness of communications coordination, with a focus on innovating content and presentation formats, while further promoting the image of officers and soldiers of the city’s armed forces across the press and digital platforms.

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Journalist Truong Duc Nghia, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (L), signs the propaganda coordination regulation with the Ho Chi Minh City High Command at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command signed a propaganda coordination regulation with the central and Ho Chi Minh City press agencies, including Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. The agreement aims to strengthen coordination and broaden the dissemination of information on the task of building an all-people national defense, consolidating a strong people’s defense posture, and meeting the requirements of safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation.

Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, emphasized that the press serves as an important partner in propagandizing military and defense tasks, contributing to the promotion of the image of the city’s armed forces personnel as steadfast, responsible, people-oriented, and dedicated to serving the people.

He called on press agencies to continue their close coordination in disseminating information on national defense tasks while also supporting training programs to enhance communications skills for officers and soldiers engaged in media and public information work.

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The Ho Chi Minh City High Command presents commemorative gifts to press agencies. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command commended 22 individuals from central and Ho Chi Minh City press agencies in recognition of their outstanding contributions to communications and publicity efforts related to the city’s armed forces.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Kim Khanh

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101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day Ho Chi Minh City High Command armed forces press agencies

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