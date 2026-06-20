HCMC promotes role of youth in building digital government

On June 20, HCMC leaders visited “Digital Summer” volunteer teams that are supporting residents in accessing digital platforms in Dat Do Commune, Ba Ria Ward and Phu Loi Ward.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong presents gifts to the “Digital Summer” team supporting residents at Long Tan Market, Dat Do Commune, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, visited “Digital Summer” volunteer teams that are supporting residents in accessing digital platforms in Dat Do Commune and Ba Ria Ward.



At the activity sites, the volunteer youth teams provided guidance for residents to install, activate, and use digital applications such as HCMC Digital Citizen, Level-2 VNeID, SOS Public Security, and eTax Mobile. They also assisted residents in carrying out administrative procedures electronically, submitting online applications, looking up information, and accessing online public services.

Many residents, especially the elderly, received direct guidance from volunteers on how to use mobile phones and digital utilities to serve their daily lives.

During the visits, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong met with and encouraged the volunteer members who are carrying out their assigned tasks. He also acknowledged the proactive spirit and sense of responsibility of Youth Union members and young people in supporting residents’ access to digital technology, thereby contributing to promoting digital transformation in the community.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his hope that the volunteer teams would continue to uphold their sense of responsibility and provide dedicated guidance to help residents effectively use digital applications, improve their digital skills, and gradually develop the habit of using digital services in their daily lives.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong asked the volunteers to strengthen communication efforts and provide guidance for residents to stay vigilant against online scams and protect the safety of their personal information when using digital platforms.

The “Digital Summer” volunteer teams are part of the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, contributing to bringing digital utilities closer to residents and promoting the role of young people in the local digital transformation process.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong presents gifts to the “Digital Summer” team at Tan Hoa Hamlet in Dat Do Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Digital Summer” team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture supports vendors at Long Tan Market. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien visited “Digital Summer” volunteer youth at the Public Administration Service Center of Phu Loi Ward.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien (4th, R) visits “Digital Summer” volunteer youth at the Public Administration Service Center of Phu Loi Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Phu Loi Ward’s Public Administrative Service Center, the delegation listened to a report on the results of the implementation of the "Digital Summer" campaign over the past period.

The youth volunteers have actively supported citizens in utilizing online public services, installing and using digital applications, and guiding them through administrative procedures in the electronic environment, thereby contributing to improving administrative reform efficiency and promoting local digital transformation.

In addition, the delegation received reports on the deployment of the local "Digital Literacy" movement, the digitization of records and data, and propaganda activities aimed at raising public awareness of digital transformation.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien listens to a report on the activities of the “Digital Summer” team in Phu Loi Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Thanh Kien praised the sense of responsibility, proactiveness, and creativity of the volunteer youth force, as well as the attention paid by local Party committees and authorities in creating favorable conditions for young people to participate in digital transformation tasks.

He emphasized that the “Digital Summer” team is an important force in translating digital transformation policies into practice, supporting residents, officials, and Party members in accessing and effectively using digital platforms, thereby contributing to improving the quality of public services and building a modern digital government.

The delegation also presented gifts to encourage the “Digital Summer” volunteer youth team.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien and delegates visit the “Digital Summer” team in Phu Loi Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation encourages the spirit of the “Digital Summer” team in Phu Hoa 6 Residential Area. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited the Community Activity Center of Phu Hoa 6 Residential Area in Phu Loi Ward to meet with and encourage the team members who were assisting Party members in carrying out administrative procedures in the digital environment and implementing activities in response to the “Digital Literacy for All” movement.

The delegation acknowledged the team’s initial achievements and encouraged the volunteers to continue promoting their pioneering and creative spirit, spreading digital skills among residents, thereby contributing to the development of digital citizens, a digital society, and digital government in the locality.

By Truc Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh