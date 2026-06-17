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Rare wild cattle populations discovered in Dak Lak nature reserve

SGGPO

A rare population of gaur and banteng has been discovered living within the forest management area of the Ea So Nature Reserve, a local official confirmed on June 16.

On June 16, a leader of the Ea So Nature Reserve in Dak Lak Province announced the recent discovery of a rare population of gaur and banteng currently inhabiting the forest section under the unit's management.

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Prior to this, the Ea So Nature Reserve collaborated with the Center for Nature Conservation and Development to implement an investigation and monitoring program for large ungulate species within the unit.

Through surveys utilizing infrared flycams and camera traps, the nature reserve detected the living populations of gaur (Bos gaurus) and banteng (Bos javanicus). This is one of only two areas across the country that still records the simultaneous presence of both of these rare wild cattle species.

According to the Vietnam Red Data Book, the gaur is classified as an endangered species. This large ungulate once had a very wide distribution range, spanning from Lai Chau to the former Binh Thuan, but is currently only recorded in the Central Highlands and the Southern region.

Following the discovery of these rare gaur and banteng populations, the nature reserve is stepping up patrols and monitoring, while cooperating with conservation organizations to ensure a safe environment and habitat for these species.

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By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan

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Ea So Nature Reserve rare population of gaur rare wild cattle species

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